Liberia: Suspect Jailed for Murder

A twenty-one year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder. He has been remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison awaiting trial.

A police sheet said the incident took place in the New Georgia Oldfield Community on December 14, 2018 where the deceased was asked to have sex with defendant Saah Joseph (not senator Joseph) for twenty United States dollars which she agreed to do.

The police said defendant Joseph, after having sex for the first time with the victim, he again went for the second time that made victim Vivian Wright to tussle with him and bite his breast that caused suspect Joseph to strangle the victim until she became unconscious and have intercourse in her anus and vagina.

According to police charge sheet, the defendant was arrested, investigated and subsequently charged with the crime of Murder for purposely, knowingly and intentionally causing the death of another person by strangling her while attempting to have sexual intercourse with her and thereafter dumped her unconscious body into another neighborhood.

The police charge sheet which established facts and circumstances which led to the gruesome murder of the victim details how the fifteen years was living with her mother at the Old Field Community in New Georgia, but was always sleeping out with friends and visiting night clubs.