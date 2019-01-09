9 January 2019

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Mozambique: Senior CPC Official Meets Mozambique Liberation Front Secretary-General

By Xinhua

Beijing — Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Secretary-General of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Roque Silva Samuel on Tuesday.

Huang, also head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, voiced his hope that the CPC and FRELIMO will work together to implement the important consensus reached by their top leaders, and facilitate high-level exchanges and experience sharing, so as to elevate the relations of the two parties and two countries to a new height.

Silva said his party cherishes friendly cooperation with the CPC and stands ready to learn from the CPC's governing experience to further advance ties.

