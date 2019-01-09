Mauritius: Prime Minister Chairs First High Level Drugs and HIV Council

press release

The High Level Drugs and HIV Council's first meeting was chaired yesterday by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the High Level Drugs and HIV Council will incorporate Non Governmental Organisations such as the Collectif Urgence Toxida (CUT) et Prévention Information et Lutte contre le Sida (PILS), law enforcement officers, officials from several ministries as well as representatives of the private sector.

He underlined that the Council will focus on the findings of three reports namely, the National Drug Control Master Plan 2018-2020, the National Action Plan for HIV 2017-2021 and the report of the commission of inquiry on drugs chaired by former judge, Mr Paul Lam Shang Leen.

Prime Minister Jugnauth underscored that follow-up of proposals made by the Council will be coordinated by two Secretariats: the National Aids Secretariat, operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life; and the National Drug Secretariat, operating under the Ministry of Defence and Rodrigues. The aim is to promote a multisectoral approach so that the best solution is found and concrete measures are planned so as to minimise the impact of drugs in the country, he underlined.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on the importance of fighting against the drug scourge. He pointed out that only repression is not enough, the whole aspect of drugs consumption must be fought against, hence the setting up of the High Level Drugs and HIV Council.