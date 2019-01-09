Mauritius: Government Is Resolute to Provide Support to Fishermen's Cooperatives, Says Minister Bholah

press release

Government is putting in place several measures to facilitate the lives of fishermen and will continue to extend various facilities and support to the fishermen's cooperatives as they represent a valuable contributor to the country's economy.

The Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, made this statement yesterday during a ceremony held at Alain Noel Square in Grande Rivière Sud-Est where school materials were distributed to some two hundred and twenty children of the fishermen community. The event was organised by the Mauritius Fishermen's Cooperative Federation Ltd.

The Minister enumerated some of the measures implemented by Government which include: financial grant for the purchase of semi-industrial boats costing up to Rs 4 million; 60% grant (maximum Rs 60 000) for the purchase of engines of boats and fishing nets; grant to a maximum Rs 200 000 to registered fishermen for the purchase of boats; fiscal exemption up to eight years on productivity; and training, amongst others.

The objectives of these measures, he underpinned, are to enable fishermen grouped in cooperatives to procure the necessary tools and equipment for their fishing activities; give a boost to the fishermen community to modernise their fishing activity; increase the catch of fishermen; enhance the financial position of fishermen cooperatives; and encourage participatory initiatives in the development of the cooperative fishing sector.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted that renovation works of Fishermen's House namely at Tamarin and Cap Malheureux are in the pipeline in line with Government's mission to providing a decent shelter to socially and economically disadvantaged families.