Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Meets Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova

press release

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Mr Tudor Ulianovschi, paid a courtesy call yesterday on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Minister Ulianovschi underlined that he had a fruitful discussion with the Prime Minister and expressed appreciation as regards local governmental activities, in particular the ongoing infrastructural development projects and the good governance principles that Government adheres to. He recalled that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 2001, adding that with the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Republic of Moldova to Mauritius last year, several projects have been launched.

He highlighted that discussions focused on the need to further develop prosperous relations as well as create trade and economic partnerships between the two countries. The profound changes that the Moldovan Government underwent in the civil and public services to offer electronic government services was also at the fore of discussions.

Furthermore, Minister Ulianovschi expressed the interests of Moldova to reap the full benefits from the special geographical location of Mauritius and the trade regimes that the country has with African unions and India. He also indicated that negotiations on Free Trade Agreements on Double Taxation Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement will be launched shortly while pointing out that his Government aims at expanding the presence of local products on the Mauritian market.