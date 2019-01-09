Namibia: New Year, New Music for Himba Boi

Singer Tjeripo Kahimunu, popularly known by his stage name Himba Boi, will digitally release two singles on Sunday, 19 January, and hopes to launch them at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility.

"We are waiting for final confirmation from the authorities but it is scheduled for end of January."

In an interview with The Namibian, the musician shared that the singles are 95% done and he is excited to finally be sharing the music with his fans.

He mentioned that he is not going to have a commercial launch for the new music but rather opted to launch the singles at the prison. "It is important for me as an artist to find new ways of engaging with my fans. What is even more important to me is positively impacting people and changing their lives forever with the message of my music.

He said that a lot of people go through challenging experiences when they are trying to attain success, and often flirt with the idea of giving up without realising that sometimes the bad situation you find yourself in is your path to success.

"That is what these singles are about; making people understand and accept that no bad situation is permanent," said Himba Boi.

"The decision you make today can create the tomorrow that you desire," he added.

The singer revealed that he will release his debut album later this year, a project, he said, that will have a lot of features. He explained that the reason he decided to not have collaborations on his singles is for him to be able to tell his stories on his own and demonstrate his capabilities.

"As an artist, you do not want to become big because of a co-sign from an established artist because you will not become bigger than the artist who co-signed you."

"Expect two major announcements from me in the first week of February. The announcements will have great impact on my career and the music industry as a whole," said Himba Boi.

Olive Entertainment's Julia Kadhikwa, who manages the singer, told The Namibian that Himba Boi already had a lot of unreleased music before they started working together, so it is only right that he packages this material in the form of singles before the official debut album is released. "On these singles, music fans will know what Himba Boi is capable of," she said.

- @MichaelMKAY on Twitter