Namibia: An Upsurge in Govt External Debt Expected

Independent financial services group PSG Namibia believes that government foreign debt may be higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of currency depreciation and the N$10 billion African Development Bank loan the country acquired.

Figures for the fourth quarter of 2018 are expected to be released in early 2019.

In talking points released yesterday, the financial services firm stated that the related increase in debt servicing costs seems to overwhelm government spending on capital expenditure, which weighs on economic growth and development.

"The government is not expected to tap Eurobond markets anytime soon, opting for multilateral and bilateral loan agreements instead, and has adopted a fiscal tightening stance to curb the deterioration of the public debt-to-GDP," the analysts said.

Meanwhile, the country's external debt grew larger during the third quarter of 2018, with figures from the Bank of Namibia indicating that total (private and public sector) external debt stock grew by 14% year-on-year (y-o-y), standing at N$118,4 billion during the quarter under review.

The PSG analysis showed that the private sector borrowed the most from outside the country, increasing its external debt stock by 19,8% y-o-y to N$82,2 billion, mostly due to increased loans between non-banking foreign parent companies and their local subsidiaries, as well as a weaker Namibia dollar, which raised the local currency value of subsidiaries' long-term debt.

"Meanwhile, domestic deposit-taking corporations also increased their short-term foreign borrowing significantly. Public sector foreign debt rose by 9,6% y-o-y to N$36,3 billion. This was mostly driven by an increase in the central bank's debt stock, owing to a weaker Namibia dollar, which raised the local currency value of the country's special drawing rights allocations. Similarly, the level of the central government's external debt, which is mostly US dollar-denominated Eurobond debt (62%), increased because of the exchange rate depreciation," added the analysts.

The rand opened 2019 at R14,35/USD, R16,46/EUR and R18,31/GBP after losing value in choppy trade in December 2018 against these crosses on rising risk aversion. This risk-off persisted briefly into 2019, weakening the domestic currency to R14,69/USD, R16,65/EUR and R18,40/GBP as stock markets dropped somewhat globally.

This in turn affected the Namibia dollar, and the Namibian economy's foreign currency-denominated debt.

In its December 2018 quarterly bulletin, the central bank stated that the country's foreign debt servicing declined on a yearly basis, while it rose on a quarterly basis during the third quarter of 2018.

The bank noted that the total value of repayments on Namibia's foreign debt declined by 23,5% y-o-y, but rose by 1,2% quarter-on-quarter to N$3,9 billion, noting that the decline in foreign debt servicing on a yearly basis can be ascribed to reduced payments by other sectors, direct investment through intercompany borrowing, deposit-taking corporations and central government's position on their external debt, coupled with exchange rate depreciations.

"However, the quarterly increase was mainly on account of debt servicing that rose as a result of direct investment through intercompany borrowing by some companies in the mining sector, and higher debt servicing by parastatals," added the central bank.