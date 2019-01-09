9 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Library Displays Ethnography of Angola

Luanda — The National Library of Angola is since Tuesday displaying a bibliographic sample of Angolan ethnography as part of the celebration of the National Culture Day marked on January 8.

According to institution's director-general, João Pedro Lourenço, the sample is aimed at calling the students' attention to the facts that marked and continue to mark the history of Angola.

The exhibition is displaying a collection of 100,000 pieces belonging to the library.

The exhibition runs until January 12.

According to the library's director, the institution has several books produced since the colonial period to date, which portray the national history in foreign and local languages.

The National Library of Angola received over 100, 000 visitors in 2018.

