Namibia: Baby Falls From Bed and Dies

A five-month-old baby girl from the Onyuulaye area in the Oshikoto region fell off a bed and died on Sunday. The police identified the baby girl as Lavinia Erastus from Uutha location.

According to a police report released yesterday, Erastus' mother had left her sleeping alone when she went back to work.

The mother, who was not named, works as a bartender.

The baby, the police report said, was found stuck between the bed and a zinc plate at around 23h00.

Although the police said they were investigating the incident, it was not clear if they arrested the mother.

In another incident, police arrested a mother at Ondangwa on allegations of aborting a foetus on Sunday at around midnight.

The police said the unnamed woman dumped the foetus in a toilet.

The body of 63-year-old Jacob Riekert was discovered on Saturday morning by his neighbours in Bethanie's Riverside location in the //Karas region after a foul smell from Riekert's residence was detected.

Some neighbours notified the police, who later arrested a suspect (31) in connection with the murder.

Willemina Dreyer (42), was fatally stabbed twice with a knife in the neck and chest by her ex-boyfriend (62) on Sunday at Farm Konkiep near Karasburg.

A witness reported to the police that the couple had been arguing the whole day.

The unnamed boyfriend was arrested, and was expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate's Court yesterday.

In another incident at the Onanyanga village in the Omusati region, a man allegedly cornered a married couple while they were busy closing their cuca shop, and fatally stabbed the husband with an unknown object.

The man stabbed the husband in the chest, ribs and the left arm.

A man from Aminuis also stabbed his brother five times after they had fought over a girl on Sunday.

The victim was then transferred to the Gobabis State Hospital in a critical condition.

The body of Shivoko Anagret (42) was discovered in a swamp behind Sarasungu at Rundu after she went missing on New Year's Day.

The police said Anagret allegedly went fishing, and when she did not return home, her boyfriend opened a missing person's report two days later.