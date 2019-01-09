Namibia: 184 Pupils in //Karas Still Searching for Places At Schools

About 184 pupils are still searching for placements at schools in the Kalahari Circuit in the //Karas region.

Regional education director /Awebahe //Hoëseb yesterday attributed the problem to the last-minute enrolment of pupils by their parents.

"The issue is compounded by parents, who only prefer to enrol their children at certain schools," he stated.

Of those pupils still searching for placement, 20 are for pre-primary and 62 are for Grade 1.

A number of pupils in Grade 2 (19), Grade 3 (14) Grade 4 (26), Grade 5 (13), Grade 6 (21) and Grade 7 (9) are yet to be placed in Kalahari Circuit schools.

//Hoëseb said only six places are available for Grade 6 pupils at the Keetmanshoop Primary School.

He added that the //Karas education directorate's regional management committee and inspectors of education will deliberate on the placement problem today.

