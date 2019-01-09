Libya Crisis - Algeria, Libya Reiterate Support to UN Settlement Plan

Algiers — Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel and United Nations secretary general's special representative and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ghassan Salamé, stressed Monday their unwavering commitment to helping Libyan people getting out of the crisis shaking the country, emphasizing the need to implement the UN settlement plan.

Salamé, who was received by Messahel, said "the meeting with the Algerian official was fruitful," adding that contacts between the UN mission to Libya and Algerian officials, and especially the Foreign minister, "have never been interrupted" since he was appointed as head of the UN mission in August 2017.

The UN official, on a two-day working visit to Algeria, said the continuous coordination between the two sides is mainly due to the geographic proximity between Algeria and Libya, dubbed "heavy burden" for Algeria, calling Libyan officials to take into consideration this dimension.

Greeting Algerian Foreign minister's personal experience regarding the Libyan issue, his several visits to that country, and his acquaintances among Libyan leadership, Salamé called for "taking advantage" of this asset and continuing efforts to push forward for a political resolution in Libya.

The UN official praised "Algeria's consistent and positive position over the situation in Libya," adding that "Algeria has expressed an unfailing support to inter-Libyan agreement process and the United Nation's role, described by Algiers as impartial and legitimate."