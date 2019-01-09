Namibia: New Education Curriculum Unsettles Rural Learners

Omuthiya — A number of learners and parents in Oshikoto Region are enduring a stressful moment as they are struggling to secure accommodation at schools or areas in which the pupils are enrolled for this year's academic year.

The most affected learners are those newly admitted to Grade 10 and, due to the new educational curriculum, some schools had to extend to Grade 11, thus compelling those from Grade 9 to seek placement at other schools.

This situation led to some learners enrolling at schools that are far away, from where they reside or previously attended classes.

Most of the schools that extended the curriculum have no hostels, leaving learners and their parents with no choice but to seek accommodation from relatives or strangers in those areas - or rent accommodation for them.

This concern was raised by the constituency councillor for Omuntele, Sacky Nangula, who said parents are terrified and stressed by the search for accommodation for their children.

"The distance has now become too long for some learners, as some schools are situated far away from their homes or villages. However, this is proving to be difficult for many parents and their children as they are really struggling. There are no available facilities," stated Nangula.

The acting education circuit inspector for Onankali Paulus Nambahu acknowledged the dire situation on the ground, saying most of the schools that extended the curriculum in the circuit have no hostels, thus learners are forced to secure own housing if coming from far.

"There are four schools which extended and none have a hostel. For now, parents are trying their level best to secure lodgings for their children to stay and I should say they are really trying their best," said Nambahu.

Nambahu could however not state what measures will be put in place to mitigate the situation, when asked.

"On that part, I will not comment. I would not want to speak for everyone or my superiors, rather only our situation and that's what is on the ground," he briefly stated in a telephone interview.

On the other hand, Nangula said they are waiting for a report from the directorate of education on how they intended on resolving the situation, before the constituency office can decide on how to assist.