Tunisia: Caid Essebsi Invites Libya's Al-Sarraj to Take Part in 30th Arab Summit

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi sent an invitation to Head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj to partake in the 30th Arab Summit scheduled for March 31 in Tunis.

Minister, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic Habib Essid handed over a relevant written message from President Beji Caid Essebsi to Al-Sarraj on Monday in Tripoli.

According to a Presidency of the Republic press release, the meeting between Essid and Al-Sarraj also discussed ways to develop the Tunisian-Libyan co-operation in all fields.

It also turned on several issues of common interest, the press release reads.