7 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Caid Essebsi Invites Libya's Al-Sarraj to Take Part in 30th Arab Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi sent an invitation to Head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj to partake in the 30th Arab Summit scheduled for March 31 in Tunis.

Minister, Special Adviser to the President of the Republic Habib Essid handed over a relevant written message from President Beji Caid Essebsi to Al-Sarraj on Monday in Tripoli.

According to a Presidency of the Republic press release, the meeting between Essid and Al-Sarraj also discussed ways to develop the Tunisian-Libyan co-operation in all fields.

It also turned on several issues of common interest, the press release reads.

Tunisia

HPR Examines Three Financial Agreements Between Tunisia and International Donors

The House of People's Representatives (HPR) started Wednesday the examination of three draft laws of financial… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.