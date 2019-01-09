Libya: Security Coordination in Libya - Positive Step Towards Unified State Institutions

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdelkader Messahel welcomed the recent security coordination measures taken by Libyans and called them "a positive step towards the unification of the Libyan State's institutions.

"The recent measures by Libyans for security coordination is a positive step towards the unification of Libya's state institutions," twitted Messahel in the aftermath of the announcement made by Minister of Interior of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fathi Bashagha, in which he said that the ministry and security services are authorized to cooperate with their counterparts in the country's east to enhance inter-Libyan reconciliation.

"We encourage Libyans to perseverate on the part of dialogue, the only way to restore stability in Libya," said Messahel.

This cooperation particularly aims to enhance inter-Libyan reconciliation, said Bashagha.

The ministry seeks to improve security situation in the country, which has been experiencing a political and security crisis since the fall of Maammar El-Gueddafi's regim in 2011.

The ministry authorized "security departments and services to officially contact their counterpart in the east."

Police and security forces came from various regions met on last Saturday in Benghazi (east) to pool their security efforts. Observers see this meeting as a significant step towards the reunification of the Libyan state.

An inclusive political solution in Libya can be foreseen following the efforts made by the international community in 2018. Nevertheless, security and economic challenges faced by the country require increased mobilization from Libyan parties.