Sudan: English Text of Address Given By President of the Republic On Independence Anniversary

Khartoum — Hereunder Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the official translation of the speech given by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, for the Sudanese people on the occasion of the 63rd Anniversary of Sudan Independence:

Speech by H.E. the President of the Republic

On the occasion of the 63rd Independence Day

31 December 2018

Praise be to Allah and prayers and peace upon the greatest of Allah's creations, Muhamad Ibn Abd Allah the messenger of mercy and upon his family and companions and those who followed in his footsteps to the day of resurrection.

Allah has said "Be steadfast with Allah's rope and do not become divided and remember Allah's favor which he has bestowed upon you, as you were enemies and he brought your hearts together and through his favor you have become brothers" and Allah the Great is truthful.

The Honorable Sudanese people

Dear audience

Allow me on this blessed day to greet you as you celebrate the 63rd anniversary of our glorious independence, which is reminiscent of the noblest feelings of freedom and dignity. As we celebrate this glorious day we showcase the history of a people which through strife, pride and strength have written luminous pages in the history of our African continent as Sudan was one of the first nations to seize its independence and has spared no effort since in assisting all African liberation movements so that the continent attains independence, freedom and dignity.

In as much as we find pride and honor in this day, we remember the sacrifices made by the sons and daughters of this great country and the efforts of the loyal first generation which set the greatest examples and made the largest sacrifices for the sake of this day and these moments in which the flag of Sudan flies high.

Loyal citizens

Despite the large strides the nation made in the direction of building the state and society since the dawn of independence to this day, yet these accomplishments fall short of our ambitions and hopes, and are dwarfed by the precious sacrifices made by our people and their hopes of progress matching the capabilities and resources of the country. This demands more efforts, sacrifices and exertion of energy to reach the aspired goals and cannot be brought about except through activating principles of efficiency and integrity; and holding those assigned with serving the nation accountable. It also requires that we increase effectiveness, justice and transparency in all national institutions.

This audience comes at a time when our country is passing through pressing economic circumstances which have caused hardship for a large portion of our society, and are brought about by an array of external and internal factors you are aware of. In recognizing the hardship and expressing gratitude to our people for their kind patience, we trust that we shall soon overcome this difficult but temporary phase and return to the path of comprehensive development utilizing the strong base of resources our economy enjoys and which allowed it to rise and move ahead. At this juncture we call upon the political parties to contribute wisely to dealing with the nation's issues including the current economic problem, through advising and providing alternatives, not through competition and political gain. I wish to confirm that all institutions of the state seek to resolve this crisis through formulating a roadmap drawn around a strategy built upon production and productivity. The 2019 budget has been put forth with a new vision which aims to revitalize the economy and bypass the current crises; utilizing an approach that for the very first time depends on projects and programs to achieve its objectives; instead of the traditional itemization approach. The budget also sought to reduce citizens' hardship through maintaining subsidies on many goods, increasing salaries, subsidizing export production and not adding any new tax burdens as well as supporting social welfare programs for weaker sectors in a step which aims to channel subsidies to those eligible. This is besides putting in place a new system for production, importation and distribution of basic commodities and medicines and the placement of a strict program aimed at restoring trust in our banking system which has endured the challenges of international boycotts and will bypass this crisis and carry out its role in supporting production and financing producers in the private sector which has continued to play an appreciated role in the progress of our economy, so as to multiply the efforts of building the economy.

Along with this, we have through bilateral cooperation reached economic partnerships with sisterly and friendly countries aiming at increasing the efficiency of the economy and these countries include China, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, our brothers in the Gulf and others. These partnerships aim at building the national production infrastructure.

Honorable citizens

As we celebrate this dear occasion we reaffirm that we shall proceed with expanding participation in the management of the state to include all sectors of our people and the political and social forces without exclusion or discrimination, ushering in a new era which requires unity and demands cooperation and consensus among all sectors of the Sudanese society so as to face the challenges surrounding our country. This requires that we renew the call to our great people and the political and social forces inside and outside Sudan to unify so as to observe the verse of Allah which says "cooperate on righteousness and piety and do not cooperate on sins aggression"; and pledge to renounce violence, wars and conflict so as to strengthen our social fabric which we have sought to protect in order to deal with all causes with justice and equality and without discrimination; and to assume serious dialogue as a means to overcome differences.

I here renew our commitment to the recommendations of the national dialogue in its political and social aspects and I renew the call to our brothers in the opposition to expedite in joining the national dialogue document and participate in building the nation and its pillars of security and peace. We renew our commitment to making the process of formulating a permanent constitution for the nation a national epic in which all participate without exclusion; taking inspiration from the outcomes of the national dialogue and our peoples aspirations for freedom and welfare. As we commit to holding elections in 2020 in a free and fair climate, we call on all political forces to prepare for serious participation in it with a spirit of honorable national competitiveness so as to realize true democratic consultation and enhance the principle of peaceful exchange of power.

Honorable people of Sudan

Dear Guests

Sudan, has through its external relations continued to observe the values of cooperation, brotherliness and neighborliness and laid the foundation of pillars of international peace and security in our region which is witnessing a state of extreme polarization and unprecedented interferences. Yet we have managed to maintain balanced foreign relations regionally and internationally based on principles of justice, positive management of the region's problems and the observation of our national interest.

The celebrations of the 63rd Independence Day come under the banner "I am African, I am Sudanese" in expression of our pride in belonging to the black continent and in enhancement of the pillars of African national coherence. Sudan's contributions in realizing peace in its continent, its region and the Horn of Africa all bear witness to its moral commitment and its unique position in the continent. Sudan played the biggest role in realizing peace in South Sudan, and its efforts to realize peace in the Central African Republic in cooperation with the organs of the African Union continue. This is besides its contribution to realizing peace in our neighbor Libya through its active role in the Libyan Neighboring States Mechanism. Sudan also contributed through loyal efforts to enhancing the joint Arab action and the mechanisms of Arab and Islamic solidarity through realizing stability and supporting legitimacy in sisterly Yemen and exerted a large effort in bridging the rift among Arabs through bringing sisterly Syria back to the Arab embrace. Our country has also contributed through its outstanding efforts to the eradication of terrorism, human trafficking, money laundering and drugs and realizing peace and stability as Sudan is now referred to as a beacon of peace making and a factor of stability in the region.

Loyal citizens

In closing I repeat felicitations and gratitude to the patient, great Sudanese people for their awareness and their keenness to uphold and maintain their national accomplishments. I also express gratitude to the Sudan Armed Force and other regular forces inside Sudan and outside of it. I reaffirm our keenness to keep Sudan a safe and strong fort and a dignified nation. We will remain with support from Allah steadfast on righteousness and protectors of the nation and its people in all circumstances. We ask Allah Almighty to unify us for the benefit of our country and peoples; in Allah we trust, He is the best Victor and the best Guide.

Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmat Allah