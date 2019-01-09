Namibia: Geingob On Prayers for His Downfall, Firing Ministers, and Foreign Trips

interview

President Hage Geingob entered the new year with mixed feelings. From concerns that there are people who are praying for his downfall, to being upbeat about winning national elections this year.

Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's reporter, Blanche Goreses, interviewed Geingob last week as part of his New Year's message.

Here are some parts of the interview.

NBC: You dubbed 2018 as the year of reckoning. How would you describe it within your administration?

Hage Geingob (HG): Well, year of reckoning started well, tough actions, we took actions to try and look at wastage in government. We looked at the State House [renovated the State House], but we said we're not going to buy any furniture. That we would use the furniture which was there, instead of waste it.

We took actions about charges of corruption against certain ministers.

Talks have been going on, I wrote letters, I kind of pointed out areas in which they were accused of, and say what you say, and then they reply it and when they reply it, I'm not a judge, so I sent that over to the institution that is established to deal with those kinds of situations [the Anti Corruption Commission]. It's where it is now.

There are other actions which we took because in governance, you know, people outside don't understand that it's not easy that we have people's bread.

We don't just fire people when there is already unemployment, you know. But we talk to people, we have to talk, we warn them, they apologise, and we give them a second chance.

This thing of saying we act against those who disagree [is not true]. I was making a joke to say then I would have fired all the ministers, most of them, as many of them have been opposing me. There are people who are still in parliament like Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana on my ticket. I could have withdrawn her long time ago.

NBC: Appointment of the retired former permanent secretary, now our health minister Kalumbi Shangula.

HG: What is wrong? Is it the fact that he was retired, or what is the problem? He's not qualified?

There is no limitation to who you call, as the president you appoint and you fire, basically. But we don't fire left and right. We had a talk with [the former] minister of health -long discussions. He even at one point said he could not maybe manage people cause ministers (health ministers) or many health doctors don't work with people.

He even said maybe I could be a consultant, and I was shocked that he goes and now says he didn't know anything. You see, I believe in [the] truth [and] I like to tell the truth openly, and I want people to do the same.

We talked with him, we agreed that there are problems in the ministry of health. Everybody knows that, and therefore we said maybe the best is to get somebody, and I've got a person who is qualified. The only thing people can question is if he is not qualified, not his age.

Let's give the man a chance to prove himself - there are problems in that ministry.

NBC: You are gearing up for [the] 2019 national elections. How are you going to ensure that the party remains united, and perhaps retain the two-thirds majority?

HG: Is the party divided? How is the party divided? The late comrade (Peter) Iilonga we just buried was

saying let's not have contested elections- contested elections will divide the party. He was saying at about three congresses there were those who were pushing for democracy. Therefore, we adopted a contested style of elections.

When you are having contested elections, there will be sides, there will be blocks, whatever team you call them.

There will be two or three sides, those who are supporting this candidate and also are supporting that candidate. Therefore, before you have a manifesto, you must come campaign and mention what you will do.

I got 75% of the votes. Others were supposed to accept that and move on.

Now, those people who lost were apparently negotiating the issues which they stood for, which were defeated. I was defeated two times [but] I didn't cry. I was defeated from politburo with one vote after I was told I was in; I didn't cry. I went and talked, as Swapo, that's how we maintain unity.

NBC: So, your door as party president remains open?

HG: Did you hear my statement I made at the congress? I called for unity. I said elections are over, let's hold hands and move on. Now, people are bringing in two-thirds. You don't rule with two-thirds. You amend a constitution with two-thirds.

If they give us one-third, whatever you call it, as long as we have a majority to govern- which we'll get by the way, we are going to govern and lead the country.

NBC: You assumed the SADC chairmanship in August, at the summit held in Windhoek, so you visited several countries within the region, looking at issues that those countries are facing. How was your philosophy in that?

HG: Firstly, I saw a newspaper front page apparently trying to expose my trips. I was just laughing, that means I'm working. I'm working to earn the salaries I'm getting because that's my job description - to put Namibia on the map.

Lucky enough, since we are so transparent, we are the ones who announce our trips. We are the ones who say how many days we are going to stay there. That's where they [the newspaper] got it from.

What was the news about? It was a sensation to think that's going to detract people to think, oh, he's just travelling- that's my job description. As a chairman of SADC, I have to travel. People come here, to come and consult.

NBC: How would you describe both politics and economics in the region for 2018?

HG: Well, as we all know, we are in tough times -economic downturn - but whenever I go to African countries, I see something new.

I was in Brazzaville, Congo. It was different [looks nice]. There are pessimists. There are people in Namibia who want the country to fail. I have never seen a thing like that - praying that things go wrong.

But I'll tell you, we are out of the woods - I think - our economy is going to pick up, and we are going to have peace and hold hands and move on to address poverty. As we said during the land conference, that squatting in the informal settlements is affecting human dignity.

We are going to address it. These are the things we are going to look forward to in a positive way and address - not somebody trying to pray, "let them fail please, let Namibia fail."

How can citizens wish for that? That's the impression I'm getting from you guys, you are praying for me to fail.

NBC: You mentioned that as SADC chairperson, you would have to travel, not only as Namibia's president. You have undertaken several visits to various countries.

HG: Well, firstly, presidents don't just stand up and pack and go, except for United Nations. All other places you are invited, and if your president is popular and is being invited - there are some presidents who are never invited - but if you are asked to come and address, Namibians ought to be proud of that. But Namibians -I told you- look for fault lines, say that I travel too much.

I really enjoyed the front page of The Namibian - that one trying to portray me as travelling too much. If you are a useless person, you don't get invited because you do not contribute.

We are invited, we are in demand, and as SADC chairperson, I have to of course do my job to solve our integration, as Africa - integration of SADC. These are things that'll be good for you, after we are gone.

NBC: Your relationship with the media is always transparent to allow us to sit through the meetings, yet it has for this year been a bit sketchy, especially with the private media in Namibia. How was it for you?

HG: Accessibility is not your habit, you were shocked apparently that I'm open. I was warned by my friends that "Hage, we have been doing the same too, but the press doesn't want good things, they want controversies, they sell papers that way".

We fought for press freedom. Some people will think we are doing it to impress. When apartheid was here, who was fighting? We were fighting for freedom of the press, freedom of movement and freedom of expression.

Those are the things we were fighting for. If you think I'll say free press must be interfered with, you'll be disappointed. I told my dear friend Hannes Smith [may his soul rest in peace], you can write and write and write. You want us to make you a martyr.

You are not going to be arrested. Write until you get tired.

So, those of you who are talking, Hage won't put you in jail so that you can send to your bosses and say there is no freedom of the press in Namibia. You will write - we fought for it.

A free press will be guaranteed as long as I'm a president. As long as I'm in the office, a free press will be guaranteed. When they are reducing themselves in gossip columns, that's your problem, not mine.

- Transcribed by Ruth Kamwi