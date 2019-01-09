Angola: Tax Administration Launches Call Centre for Denunciations, Complaints

Luanda — The General tax Administration (AGT) last Tuesday launched a Call Centre that will enable better interaction with taxpayers and receive denunciations of irregularities and corruption in the handling of fiscal issues.

The implementation of such tool is part of AGT measures aimed at improving its rendering of services and the mechanisms of dealing with the taxpayers.

Thus, the AGT has provided a telephone number (923 167272) which taxpayers can call for denunciations, complaints or other tax-related clarifications.

ANGOP has learnt that the mentioned telephone number is accessible for the same purposes even from outside the country. It will be available from 08:00 am to 03:00 pm.

With such tool, the AGT also intends to reduce the daily crowding of its branches by citizens who go to the AGT to have tax matters and concerns sorted out.

The AGT confirmed such information last Tuesday, at a press conference given by the institution's co-ordinator of the electronic services management section, João Manuel.