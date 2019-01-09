Namibia: Environment Ministry Owes Staff Millions

The environment ministry owes staff members in the Zambezi region N$2,3 million in subsistence and travel allowances as well as overtime claims since 2016.

The Namibian spoke to some of the workers last year in December, who revealed, on condition of anonymity, that about 70 workers from the regional offices and national parks are affected by the outstanding payments.

"We are worried about the non-payment of our subsistence and travel allowances, camping allowances and overtime just accumulating since 2016 up to now. We have written several letters. The first letter was written on 18 July 2018, the second on 1 August and the third on 8 August, but it seems like our complaints fall on deaf ears. We have even threatened to go on strike if we are not paid," the workers charged.

The workers added that they even held a meeting with parks director Colgar Sikopo and deputy director Apollinaris Kannyinga concerning the matter where it seemed promising, but now nothing positive came from that meeting.

"Since we are not paid, we have decided that we will not work overtime, during public holidays, and over weekends. Every day, we work tirelessly and operate in difficult situations to protect the natural resources of our country, so we deserve to get what's due to us," the workers said.

In a letter dated 20 July 2018, Colgar Sikopo, the director of the directorate of parks and wildlife management, responded to the letters by the staff members. In it, he said they acknowledged receiving concerns from the staff members at various regional offices and the national parks about delays in the payment of outstanding subsistence and travel allowances, camping allowances and overtime.

"Please note that this matter is receiving attention. It's important to note that we have budgetary constraints, and we are going through a tough time regarding the unpredictable funds release. I urge all staff members in the directorate to please understand the current situation and remain committed while possible solutions are being found," said Sikopo in the letter.

The environment ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, yesterday confirmed that there were outstanding claims, and that this does not only affect staff members in the Zambezi region.

"This is due to the current financial constraints in the government. This matter has been addressed to the effect that some of the outstanding payments have already been made, and continue to be paid as funds become available. We are aware that the process is slow for the reason given, and we appeal to staff members to be patient as we address this challenge. We understand the predicament the staff members find themselves in as a result of this situation, and we sympathise with them," he added.