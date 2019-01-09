Angola: Governing Luanda Is Challenging - Minister of the Territory

Luanda — The minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, Tuesday in Luanda, recognized that governing the province is challenging due to its territorial complexity, population density and urban mobility.

The official said so, while addressing the presentation ceremony of Luanda's new governor, Sérgio Luther Rescova.

According to the minister, amongst other complexities of Luanda is the basic sanitation, water supply, street lighting and public transports, hence the need for continued work to reinstate the public authority.

However, added the minister, it is important to gear up for the implementation of the local elections in line with political calendar.

The official also recognized that Luanda is the most complex province with remarkable central administration's intervention, lack of coordination and institutional articulation between central and local administrations.