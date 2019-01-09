9 January 2019

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu and the ANCYL Held a Successful March Against Ge Security Company in Bronkhorspruit

The success of the march includes the termination of a contract of GE Security Company and the appointment of Platinum Security Company. The terms of the contract include the transfer of all security officers to the new employer. Platinum Security Company has already met with COSATU to discuss the terms of transfer of security officers. The federation will monitor the transition from GE Security Company and Platinum Security Company.

COSATU in Gauteng want to take this opportunity to thank the ANC Youth Leaque in Greater Tshwane and COSATU Local in Kungwini for their swift intervention. The support of communities around Bronkhorstspruit is also appreciated. Working together the struggle of the working class and workers will be easily achieved.

South Africa

