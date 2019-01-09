South Africa: Cosatu Calls On Mine Bosses and Relevant State Institutions to Intervene to Stop the Spectre of Violence in the Mining Sector

press release

The events at Blybank follow the thuggery that we saw at Beatrix Mine in the Free State where many workers were attacked and injured by AMCU aligned thugs. It is shocking that law enforcement agencies are failing to stop AMCU from operating like a medieval militia that coerces and intimidates people into submission. The use of violence against innocent workers has been a feature in the mining sector since AMCU emerged as a roleplayer in the mining sector.

The indifference and overall incompetence of responsible authorities to stop this anarchy and barbarism is evidence of a dearth of leadership in the state.

A fragile but strategic sector of the economy is being decimated by greed, incompetence; thuggery and poor leadership.

We call on the mining companies and law enforcement agencies to take action against the spectre of violence that continues to haunt the mining sector. The mine bosses also need to acknowledge and confront the fact that they are primarily responsible for fostering discord and violence in many workplaces in the sector. The undeniable fact is that it is their quest for super profits that has created orphans and cost many workers their lives.