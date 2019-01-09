South Africa: Sadtu Welcomes the Beginning of the 2019 Academic Year

press release

We expect teachers to be in class, on time, prepared and professionally behaved. By the same token, the Department should ensure that the basic infrastructure, learning and teaching materials are available so that effective teaching begins on the first day of school. Late registrations and admissions often delay the timeous start of effective learning and teaching. We therefore appeal to parents to play their part by ensuring that they register their children on time.

A happy worker is a productive worker:

As teachers go back to school, the Union will use every avenue at its disposal to have this matter addressed with the urgency it deserves. We are giving the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) a few days to communicate with the teachers and TVET lecturers the real reasons why there was no payment and these departments are allowing the National Treasury to undermine the collective agreements under their watch. They must tell the workers why they undermine labour peace.

We believe the two Collective Agreements signed in October last year to ensure the re-employment of teachers will go a long way towards ensuring labour peace and provision of quality education. Collective Agreement No. 4 of 2018 ensures the appointment and conversion of temporary educators to posts on the educator establishment. It provides employment security of temporary educators.

Collective Agreement No. 2 of 2018: Amendments to paragraph B 8.5.2 and Personnel Administrative Measures (PAM) seeks to regulate the re-appointment of educators after exiting the system. These teachers were barred from reappointment because of the current provisions in the PAM.

We are going to prioritise the plight of lecturers at TVET Colleges and universities and work towards improving the conditions of vulnerable workers in our sector including Early Childhood and Development (ECD) and Adult Education and Training (EAT) practitioners.

We are going to wage a campaign for ECD to be under the direct control of the Department of Basic Education. We believe this will improve the quality of the curriculum in this phase and the conditions of service of teachers in this sector.

School safety:

The year 2018 saw an increase in incidents of violence in schools and the issue of school safety was once again thrust into the spotlight. The Department of Basic Education, together with the Teacher Unions and all stakeholders in education convened a Schools Safety Summit to trash out the issue of violence in our school.

In conclusion: