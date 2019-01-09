Namibia: LPM Condemns 'Bullying' Behaviour Against Party

The Landless People's Movement yesterday called out the ruling Swapo Party and the United Democratic Front for intimidating its supporters in the regions.

LPM leader Bernadus Swartbooi during a press conference in Windhoek said their supporters from Kunene, Erongo, Khomas, Karas, and Otjozondjupa are being harassed, issued with threats of job losses at public and private sector level, and the forfeiting of tenders, amongst others.

The party last year applied to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) for political party status, and submitted the required documentation to the ECN as the Electoral Act demands. The public is given until this Saturday, 12 January, to object to the party's application.

As a result, those who appear on the list of the LPM's names submitted to the ECN for the registration of the party, allegedly face random acts of intimidation, Swartbooi said.

"At Khorixas and the wider Kunene region, the UDF is employing the old tactic of misinformation, malicious lies and rumour mongering to distort the image of the LPM," he said, adding that the party is informed that the UDF is issuing threats of job losses and harm to those on the list at Khorixas.

Swartbooi said these acts are wrong, illegal and against the Namibian Constitution regarding fundamental human rights and freedoms.

The party's leader said if Swapo believes that it is strong, it should allow other parties to fight them.

"Such tactics employed often by Zanu-PF (Zimbabwe) and the MPLA (Angola) that Swapo is learning from should be discouraged," he stressed.

He added that his party is not denying any member of the public or political party an opportunity to submit their objections to the electoral commission, but their issue is the lies being peddled, as well as intimidation, threats and aggression employed by those political parties' operatives.

"As the LPM, we reserve the right to counter those lies, and in the event of accusations of forgery by any of these individuals and political parties, to seek legal recourse to protect our name and image. We have a reputation and name to protect," he said.

Furthermore, any objections submitted through the UDF and Swapo on the basis of lies shall be challenged, and if need be taken to the High Court.

Swapo seceretary general Sophia Shaningwa said she is not aware of the matter as she is still on leave.

Swartbooi also opposed the methods of 'Operation Hornkranz' of terrorising the public, and criticised president Hage Geingob's New Year's message.

He dismissed the idea of it being the 'year of accountability', but said it will be a year of more loans, and the promotion of useless people.

The operation, launched by Geingob last year, was aimed at fighting crime in major towns during the festive season. The Namibian Police, the army and the Men and Women's Network are involved in the operation, which targets crime hot spots.

UDF president Apius Auchab yesterday refuted claims that they are harassing LPM supporters.

He said some of the names contained on the list belong to other parties, including theirs.

He added that they had the right to oppose the party but said they did not harass anyone. Auchab also said they will not stop any of their members from joining another party if they so desire.