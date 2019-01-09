South Africa: Nehawu Calls On Its Members to Attend the 107th Anniversary Celebrations of the ANC

press release

Our 11th National Congress held in June 2017 resolved to actively support the ANC in the 2019 National General Elections. In this regard, the national union will be crisscrossing the country to mobilise votes for an overwhelming victory of the ANC. As NEHAWU, we continue to hold a strong view that the ANC is the correct vehicle to bring betterment into the lives of the working class and the poor.

These elections will be the toughest since the dawn of democracy in 1994 hence all members of the Mass Democratic Movement must work hand in glove to ensure that the ANC remains in power and continues to build building blocks towards a better life for all.

We hope that the manifesto that will be unveiled by the ANC will prioritise some of the issues that we have been sharply raising for the past couple of years including the full implementation of the NHI, immediate implementation of free education, end to outsourcing and privatisation and the immediate filling up of vacant posts in the public service.

Lastly, we would like to take this opportunity to wish the ANC a great 107th anniversary and commit to redouble our efforts in ensuring that it is victorious at the 6th National General Elections. We encourage society at large to register to vote on the final registration weekend on both the 26th and 27th January 2019 between 8am and 5pm at their voting stations.