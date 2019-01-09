Angola: New Juridical Regime for Foreigners to Boost Investment

Luanda — The new bill on Juridical Regime for Foreigners in Angola is expected to boost tourism and investment in the country, said on Tuesday in Luanda the Home Affairs minister, Ângelo Tavares.

The legal tool approved Tuesday by the specialized commissions of the National Assembly regulates the juridical regime concerning the entrance, exit and residence permit for foreigners in Angola.

Answering the MPs' concern regarding the document, the Home minister stressed that the entrance into force of this new legal tool is expected to expedite the treatment of foreigners' paperwork and open more space for tourism and investment in Angola.

However, he recalled that through presidential decrees several waiver visas have already been created, which enables tourists to stay in the country more easily.

"We are open to several countries and the tourist can access the platform of the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) from his own country without going to the diplomatic and consular representations, fill the form and receive the multiple entrances visa in the national territory" added the official.

The visa for investors, one of the innovations embodied in the new bill, is to be granted by the migratory authorities to foreign investors or representatives of companies seeking investment approval under the new Private Investment Law.

The mentioned type of visa enables multiple entrances and a two-year extendable stay in Angola.