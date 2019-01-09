Ghana: Asawase Shooting Victims to Get Gh¢1.75 Million Compensation

press release

Families of Victims of last year's Asawase Police shooting incident in Kumasi are to receive a compensation package of about GH¢1,750,000, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced.

The President said each of the seven families of the deceased, would be paid GH¢250,000 as an appeasement "even though money cannot replace the life of a human being, it is being offered as a way of accepting the responsibility of the State in this tragic affair."

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement on Tuesday, when he addressed participants at the Zongo for Peace and Development Conference, an initiative of the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development, in Kumasi.

He pleaded with the residents of Asawase and family members of the victims to exercise restraint as the rather unfortunate and worrisome matter is addressed under the due process of the law, adding that "injustice or a sense of injustice can trigger frustration in people, and result in violence or violent behaviour permanently."

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo had based on the recommendations of the committee set up to look into the matter, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to interdict the police personnel allegedly implicated in the matter.

"Processes have been initiated that will result in the prosecution of any police person who is allegedly found to have acted outside the law," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo urged residents of Asawase and family members to ignore the agents provocateurs, who seek to exploit the seemingly delay in the final determination of the matter, in other to entice them to commit an illegal or rash act or falsely resort to violence in other to ruin the reputation of the efforts of government to dealing with the issues permanently.

"I assure you that justice will be served. I am determined on it," he stressed.

Speaking on the theme: "Building our Zongo Community through tolerance and peace," President Akufo-Addo said good intentions and the desire for development will happen if citizens strived for peace in their communities.

"That is why Cabinet has endorsed the proposal by the Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry for the activation of 'Zongo for Peace and Development Initiative'. This Conference, the first in the series, is testament to that fact," he added.

"I live in Nima, and I refuse to accept the "anti-peace/violent" tag, associated with residents of Zongos. That is not, and cannot be true. I have lived at peace with my neighbours in Nima for decades, stretching back to the days of the early period of my youth in my father's house."

President Akufo-Addo assured that government would continue to partner Zongo communities to bring progress and prosperity to the people.

The President averred 2019 promises to be a good year for development in the Zongo communities.

"I urge you to give the Zongo Minister, an ardent champion of the potential of residents of Zongo communities to chart a path of progress and prosperity for themselves, the maximum co-operation and support, so that, together, we shall improve the living conditions of all our people," he said.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)