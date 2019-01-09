Namibia: Nurses Home Without Water

THE NURSES home at Windhoek Central Hospital has been without water since last Friday, leaving tenants with no choice but to get water from fire hydrants.

When The Namibian visited the nurses home today, a night shift nurse who preferred to remain anonymous said it was the first time the water had been off for such a long period.

The nurse said block B and a few other blocks have been without water and attempts to get assistance from government plumbers have fallen on deaf years.

The nurse showed The Namibian around block B, where on some floors the doors to the fire hydrant were locked. According to the nurse, residents on the first and second floor used the fire hydrants situated outside the building, adding that the water was not safe for human consumption.

On one of the floors there was a puddle of water by the fire hydrant while in a toilet there was a bucket placed outside the door to be used for flushing.

A sign was pasted by the toilet, which stated: "Get water from the life side door at this floor and flush the toilet pls. No one will flush your kaka and pee [sic]. There are no cleaners here."

The Namibian spoke to a government plumber who said they have dispatched a maintenance team to block B, while the other blocks had already been attended to.

The plumber said the problem was caused by a pipe burst, which necessitated that the water be closed to fix the pipe. The plumber also said the pipe burst happened on Saturday.