Nigeria: Just in - Another Buhari's Minister Resigns

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, has resigned her appointment to run for election as a member of the House of Representatives in the February 16 general elections.

Mrs Ibrahim is running to represent Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency of Yobe State.

She defeated her son-in-law, Mohammed Ibrahim, to emerge as the candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election.

She had scored 1,295 votes to her stepson's 15 votes.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mrs Ibrahim as minister in 2015.

She confirmed to some State House correspondents that Wednesday's Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will be her last, shortly before the commencement of the meeting.

Her resignation comes a month after the former Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, resigned following his declaration as the 13th Emir of Nasarawa.