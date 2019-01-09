Nigeria: Buhari Speaks On Allegedly Corrupt Politicians Who Joined APC to Escape Prosecution

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has said politicians like Godswill Akpabio, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to allegedly escape the Economic and Financial Crimes Agency (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies will not be spared.

The president spoke during an interview on Arise Television where he said his integrity is questioned when claims are made that his administration protects corrupt politicians after they join his party while the anti-graft agencies chase those in the opposition parties.

The EFCC is currently investigating the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, over the alleged looting of N108.1 billion belonging to the state, while he was the governor.

Mr Akpabio, who was an influential member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the senate minority leader, has been arrested and detained at least twice by the EFCC.

However, in August 2018, he resigned his position as the senate minority leader and formally defected to the APC.

Although there was no mention of the EFCC when he gave his reasons for joining the APC, there were speculations as to why he left the PDP - prominent among which is the fact that he is avoiding prosecution by the anti-graft agencies.

When asked why Mr Akpabio has not been tried, the president said he does not spare anyone found guilty of corruption.

"It is very unfair allegation against my integrity... I do not spare anybody unless I don't have the facts. I don't think Akpabio, whatever he did when he moved to the APC, I said he should be left alone.

"I can't remember asking the EFCC, ICPC, the police or anybody to spare any corrupt person or incompetent person. I haven't done it and I challenge you to expose any," he said.

Mr Akpabio is one of the many politicians whose investigation and trial have been stalled after joining the APC.

Another former governor, Orji Kalu of Abia State, is also facing multi billion money laundering charges before a federal court. He defected to the APC after the party came into power in 2015.