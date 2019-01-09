Africa: Aiteo CAF Awards 2018 - Reactions From Nominees and Winners

Photo: CAF

Thembi Kgatlana also won Goal of The Year at the award ceremony in Senegal.

Mohamed Salah (Player of the Year)

I am proud and very honoured to be nominated for the second time. It was not obvious, for the first time, I was told that it was not going to happen and it's done and this year, we had to confirm and that's good. As a child, I always dreamt of the Best Player award, but winning in two consecutive years is really huge. These titles I will share with all those who contributed to my football training, my coaches. My joy is even greater with the designation of Egypt as the organizing country of the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

With the support of the fans, we will aim for an 8th crown for our country. And it would be nice to see the public come back en masse in the stadiums and thus allow a new cycle of victories.

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (Women's Player of the Year & Goal of the Year)

I will say all my pride to have won these two titles, the title of the best goal is very remarkable. It is a great honour and a great pride. These two titles belong to all colleagues and coaches fighting for the promotion of women's football in South Africa.

Sadio Mane (First Runner-up, Player of the Year)

I will do my best to win the trophy for best player next year. I won't let go and I will fight for it. I congratulate the winner (Mohamed Salah) and on the collective level, our agreement is very beneficial for Liverpool in our league title bid in England and in the UEFA Champions League. With the national team, all Senegalese are expecting us to win the ultimate at the next Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and we will work to achieve that.