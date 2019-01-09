Tunisia: Tunisair - Flights Down 37 Percent, Passenger Traffic Up 2.8 Percent in December 2018

Tunis/Tunisia — The national-flag carrier Tunisair recorded a drop by 37% in the average regularity of air traffic in December 2018, against 42% during the same period in 2017, while the passenger traffic edged up 2.8%, according to a Tunisair press release Wednesday.

Indeed, all traffic combined increased from 264,884 in December 2017 to 272,399 passengers in 2018. For regular traffic, Tunisair recorded a 1.5% rise from 262,669 to 266,680 passengers.

In terms of charter traffic, the national carrier registered a growth of 170.4%, from 1,798 to 4,862 passengers thanks to the omra traffic.

The load factor went from 71.6% in November 2017 to 72.7 in November 2018, up 1.1 points.

As regards the Tunisair main markets according to the geographic division and in terms of regular traffic, the European countries cumulated passenger traffic of 68%, down 0.1%

The African countries which account for 17.4% of the passenger traffic, registered a rise of 1.8%, followed by Middle Eastern countries (13.1%).

Finally, North America (Montreal) (1.4%), posted an increase of 6.4%.

For the rest of the markets, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Lebanon and Egypt which account for 13.1% of all Tunisair's commercial activities, were up 10%.