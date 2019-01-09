Tunisia: HPR Examines Three Financial Agreements Between Tunisia and International Donors

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) started Wednesday the examination of three draft laws of financial agreements on inclusive development, irrigated agriculture and the acquisition of equipment of Turkish origin and will then discuss the amendments to be introduced in the counter-terrorism and money laundering law.

The session chaired by HPR Speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was attended by 115 MPs and Development, Investment and International Co-operation Minister Zied Laadhari.

The deputies started by examining the draft law on a credit agreement between Tunisia and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) for the co-financing of the integrated development program (third phase).

They will then examine a credit agreement, signed on June 7, 2018, between Tunisia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to finance the project of intensification of irrigated agriculture in Tunisia as well as the annex of a credit agreement concluded on June 8, 2018, between Tunisia and the Turkish Bank for export and import to finance the acquisition of equipment and materials of Turkish origin.