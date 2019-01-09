Nigeria: Massive Security As Lagos PDP Candidate Meets Party Stalwarts

Lagos — Following Tuesday's pandemonium which broke out at the campaign ground of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, the state police command has boosted security at all political gatherings across the state.

Daily Trust reports that the decision to beef up security was to forestall a recurrence of the incident and to provide a safe atmosphere for the political party's candidates and their supporters.

As of the time of filing this report, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje is holding a town hall meeting with party faithful in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government as part of his state-wide interaction with voters.

Our correspondent observed that the Dini Connection Arena, venue of the event at Mafoluku, was filled with detachment of security operatives mostly the police as well as the officers of the Nigerian Army and Department of State Security (DSS).

No fewer than 10 security vehicles were parked on the main road leading to the entrance of the venue.

Also, many security operatives manned the entrance of the hall, thoroughly screening party members as well as journalists entering the hall.