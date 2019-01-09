Ghana: GAW Holds Literary Cultural Event

The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) on Sunday held a literary cultural event, in Accra, for authors to read excerpts from their books published last year.

The event was attended by wives of present and former presidents and vice presidents as well as senior citizens.

They are Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, former First Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah Arthur, former Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, Second Lady, and Mr Sam Okudzeto, a member of the General Legal Council.

In a welcome address, Nana Gyan Apenteng, President of GAW said, the association was as old as Ghana and promoted reading and writing among Ghanaians.

Mrs Rawlings, author of "It Takes a Woman" read an excerpt from her book which talked about her childhood days.

The book, she said, was segmented into four parts with the first segment already published and the rest would be based on her autobiographies.

Mrs Samira Bawumia pledged her support towards the cause of developing the arts industry including GAW.

Mrs Matilda Amissah Arthur encouraged both writers and the young ones to continue to educate Ghanaians by putting their ideas into books.

She urged parents to inculcate the habit of reading into their children, adding that, "It is the need for our children to read what they can identify; our 'Y' for Yam and not our 'I' for igloo."

She continued "We haven't seen an igloo before, why tell our children that?"

The participants were educated by the author of "Cloth as Metaphor" Dr Kojo Arthur, about the hidden messages in the Adinkra symbols and the Mathematics in the Kente.

The ceremony was characterised by performances from the Police Band and poetry recitals.