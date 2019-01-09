Ghana: IGP Applauds Chief Imam for Defusing Tension ... Following Owusu Bempah's Prophecies

The Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has commended the National Chief Imam for his prompt action in defusing tension following utterances made by Rev.Isaac Owusu Bempah, Head Pastor of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International on New Year's eve which nearly marred the peace the country has been enjoying.

He said the Police Administration was grateful to the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu for being an epitome of peace through his leadership to resolve major conflicts in the country.

The IGP said these when he led a delegation of police management board to meet the Chief Imam and his elder at his residence at Fadama in Accra yesterday.

Mr Asante-Apeatu indicated that the proactive steps taken by the Chief Imam to prevent further conflict falls in line with the mandate of the Ghana Police Service to prevent crime and protect life and property.

"The proactive step you took has given meaning to the saying that security is a shared responsibility," the IGP stated.

The National Chief Imam on his part expressed gratitude to the IGP and his team for the good works of the Police in maintaining law and order in the country.

He said the Islamic religion recognises multi diversity and the complementary role each group plays in ensuring peace in the country.

Sheikh Sharubutu indicated that Allah has favoured Ghana as a country and as people of different faiths has lived in peace and cautioned that we should not destroy the grace that God has given Ghana.

The Chief Imam expressed his willingness to work with the police and pledged his support in maintaining public order and decency in our national discourse.

The Chairman of the National Chief Imam's Advisory board, Alhaji Mohammed Gado who was also present at the meeting welcomed the IGP and congratulated him for the proactive steps he has taken by the visit and pledged to work with the Muslim youth in order not to breach the peace in the country.

It would be recalled in the Ghanaian Times January 3 issue that some irate youths last week besieged the headquarters of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International in Accra and vandalised some property following a prophecy by the head pastor Rev Owusu Bempah.

At the Watchnight service Rev Bempah predicted the death of some prominent Ghanaian leaders including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Sharubutu, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.

This incurred the wrath of the youth, who wielding machetes, stones and other implement stormed the church to destroy items including plastic chairs and windows of the church.

The Chief Imam through his spokesman Shiekh Shaib Arimeyao called on the youth to desist from riot and called for calm.