Uganda: Stella Nyanzi Says She Suffered a Miscarriage in Jail

Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor

Makerere University Research Fellow Stella Nyanzi at Buganda Road Court (file photo).

Former Makerere University Researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi has told a High court judge that she recently suffered a miscarriage while at Luzira Prison.

Nyanzi, who says she suffers from hyper tension, on Wednesday appeared before Justice Lydia Mugambe for the hearing of a case she filed against Makerere University for refusal to re-instate her on her job.

Dr Nyanzi, who looked frail with a shaved head, explained to the judge that she had been admitted to the prison's sick bay and was unable to get in touch with her lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde to swear a supporting affidavit in her case.

Mr Ssemakadde then asked the judge to adjourn the case to February 19 for hearing.

Dr Nyanzi has been on remand at Luzira prison since November last year on charges of cyber harassment and offensive communication.

In October last year, Makerere University's appeal tribunal directed that Dr Nyanzi be re-instated and be paid all her salary arrears.

The move would also have seen her promoted to the level of a research fellow with immediate effect after lifting her suspension.

Having failed to abide by these orders, Nyanzi sued the university. However, the university has since dismissed her, arguing that her contract expired, and she was unable to renew it.