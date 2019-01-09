Angola: Tax Debt Valued At Akz 323 Billion

Luanda — The value of the tax and customs debt of the taxpayers registered by the General Tax Administration (AGT) until December 2017 is estimated at 323 billion Kwanzas, announced na official source.

Of the referred amount, 38% corresponds to interest and fines that are no longer collected by the AGT under the Exceptional Tax and Customs Debt Regime that will allow taxpayers to pay the debt without interest and fines until December 2019.

For this purpose, taxpayers must adhere to the scheme already in force from January 2 to July 30 of this year, by requesting or completing a form available at the tax offices.

In a press conference held on Tuesday in Luanda, the director of the Tax Study Center of the AGT, Hermenegildo Cose, said that after the deadline, taxpayers who do not adhere to the regime must comply with the previous procedures, paying the debt, interest and fines.

With this measure, the State wants to make compliance with the tax obligation more flexible, promoting the exercise of fiscal citizenship by taxpayers and the extension of the tax base.