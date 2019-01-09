Angola: Culture Minister Appeals for Creativity

Luanda — Culture minister Carolina Cerqueira last Tuesday, in Luanda, appealed to cultural agents to be more creative, so that they can place in the market products with the desired qualitative pattern.

According to the minister - who spoke to the press after placing a wreath on the monument of the country's first president, Dr António Agostinho Neto, at Luanda's Independence Square, in the ambit of the National Culture Day, marked on 08 January - it is necessary that cultural agents give the public products with acceptable quality.

Several socio-cultural activities were organised by the Culture Ministry to mark the National Culture Day, which is officially a public celebration date (but not a public holiday).

Such activities included lectures, conferences, exhibitions, as well as theatre, dance and music shows.

National Culture Day was instituted in 1986 by the Angolan authorities, in homage to the speech delivered in 1979 by the then head of State, António Agostinho Neto, at the swearing-in ceremony of the board of the Angolan Writers Association (UEA).