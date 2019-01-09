Angola: Football - 1º De Agosto Seek Leadership Consolidation

Luanda — 1º de Agosto team will try to consolidate the leadership of the top division football championship (Girabola2018/19), when they face this week Thursday the Recreativo da Caála squad for the eleventh round of Girabola.

In case of a win, 1º de Agosto, with 19 points under the management of the Serbian coach Dragan Jovic, will consolidate the leadership of Girabola, since the second placed team, Desportivo da Huíla, with 19 points as well, will not play in this round.

For this Thursday's match, 1º de Agosto are definitely favourites over the fifth placed Recreativo da Caála. Despite the favouritism of the former, it is expected a balanced game, since both teams are inspired by their respective victories in the previous round.

Meanwhile, second placed Desportivo da Huíla squad's eleventh round match has been postponed due the participation of the adversaries (Petro de Luanda) in the African Confederation (CAF) Cup.

In the CAF Cup, Petro de Luanda will be in Mali to face on Saturday the local Stade Malien for the last eliminatory round of access to the group stage of this continental competition.

The eleventh round of Girabola2018/19 opens this Wednesday with the following games:

Sagrada Esperança - FC Bravos do Maquis

Sporting de Cabinda - Kabuscorp do Palanca

Saurimo FC - Interclube

Recreativo do Libolo - ASA

THURSDAY

1º de Agosto - Caála

Progresso Sambizanga - Santa Rita de Cassia

Cuando Cubango FC - Académica do Lobito.