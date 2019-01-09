Angola: Mbanza Kongo's Historical Centre Facelift to Kick Off

Mbanza Kongo — The Secretary of State for Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, announced on Tuesday in Mbanza Kongo city(World Heritage), the facelift of the city?s historical center this year.

According to the official, there is already a budget made available for the facelift of some historical sites of Mbanza Kongo with highlights to former sé catedral (Kulumbimbi), Tadi Dia Bukikua, Museum of Kongo Kings, amongst other cultural sites.

The official, who was speaking on the fringes of the National Culture Day marked on January 8, underscored the actions being conducted by the incumbent Ministry and local government to comply with UNESCO's recommendations.