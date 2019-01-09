Angola: Judge Denounces Harassment of Public Prosecutors

Malanje — The presiding judge of the Provincial Court of the north-central Malanje Province, Félix Sebastião, said last Tuesday that there are indications of harassment towards magistrates of the local Public Prosecution Department that have been investigating cases of corruption, nepotism and influence peddling.

The latest case, he explained, occurred eight days ago. Some unknown people broke into the residence of a female prosecutor, searched it and took away documents, mobile phones and a laptop.

Félix Sebastião, who was speaking at the opening of the Fourth Meeting of the Provincial Judicial Co-ordination Commission, sad that it is possible that the harassment acts are being perpetrated by citizens who are under investigation of the authorities for involvement in corruption cases.

Perhaps those citizens, he said, are trying to destroy some evidence against them.

Thus, continued the judicial magistrate, some judges may have their lives at risk. So, he appealed to the central authorities to take the adequate measures - such as the provision of proper security personnel - to ensure the safety of public prosecutors in the province, before something worse happens.

Despite such threats, Félix Sebastião called on public prosecutors to be courageous and relentless in investigating corruption cases involving state officials or public servants, having only into account the principles of professional deontology and ethics.

Since the new Head of State, João Lourenço, announced a stern fight against certain types of crimes and attitudes from state officials and public servants the Public Prosecution Department in Malanje Province has been investigating several serious cases of corruption, nepotism and influence peddling, many of which are soon to be taken to court for indictment.