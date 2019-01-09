Liberia: LNBA Officials Induction Later This Month

The leadership of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has released activities leading to the induction ceremony of Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, and members of the newly elected officers of the association that will lead the entity for the next three years.

In keeping with the itinerary, the Inaugural Steering Committee has with immediate effect set January 25, 2019 as the date for the installation of the corps of officers that will steer the affairs of the association from 2019-2021.

According to a release from the committee, the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Liberia, Yacoub El Hillo, is selected to serve as keynote speaker, while former Associate Justice, Cllr. George E. Henries will serve as installing officer.

The ceremony will be held at the Paynesville Town Hall, outside of Monrovia.

Those named to the Inaugural Steering Committee are Cllr. Bonor Varmah, chairman and Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor, co-chair.

Other members include, Cllrs. Ruth Jappah, Augustine C. Fayiah, Stanley Kparkillen, Jimmy Bombo and Lafayette B. Gould.

Also, named on the committee are Cllr. J. Awia Vankan and Attorneys -At-Law, Jannidedeh M. Haider, Jerome Pour, Alice K. Sirleaf, Meapeh Gbatodeh and the secretary general-elect, Cllr. Bobby W. Livingstone as Ex-officio.

Cllr. Gongloe was elected president of the association at a well-attended ceremony on Saturday, December 1, 2018 in Buchanan, the capital City of Grand Bassa County.

Authors

Abednego Davis