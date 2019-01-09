Tanzania Government Buys 233,742 Tonnes of Cashews

A Least 233,742 of tonnes of first grade cashews have so far been bought by the government at Sh3,300 per kilo from Lindi, Coast, Ruvuma and Mtwara regions.

Of the purchased cashews, about 203,938.953 tonnes have already been received at main storehouses while 29,803.52 tonnes of the crop are still preserved at Agricultural Marketing Coo-operative Societies (Amcos) warehouses.

Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga revealed this yesterday when speaking to MCL Digital. Clarifying, he said 53,472.592tonnes of cashews were bought in Lindi Region and sent for preservation at the main warehouses, while 8,098.51 tonnes of the crop were also bought, but were still at the Amcos.

According to the minister, about 120,884.00tonnes of cashews were bought in Mtwara Region and received at main warehouses while 2,481tonnes of the same were also bought, but were still at Amcos.

"In Ruvuma Region, we have bought and received 18,408.443 tonnes of cashews, whereby we have also bought 7251.29 tonnes of the same, but are still at Amcos.

"In Coast Region, we have bought and received 11,173.918tonnes of cashews, whereby at Amcos there are 11,972.72 tonnes of bought cashews," said Hasunga.