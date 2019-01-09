Cameroon: Public Health - Minister Manaouda Malachie At Work

He started work early yesterday, January 8, 2019.

The new Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie will today spend the second day at work following his commissioning ceremony by Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on January 7, 2019.

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 was indeed special for the Public Health boss. He got to the Ministry at 8:40 a.m. and was received on arrival by officials led by the Service Head of Protocol, Modamba Dieudonnée. By this time, a battery of journalists were already in the Ministry to witness the Minister's first minutes at work. When he got to the cabinet, he did not enter his office but decided to move round to discover the place and the collaborators with whom he will be working. His first contact was with staff of the Cabinet, then the General Secretariat and attached services to the cabinet. At each step, he asked questions to the staff to know their missions and how they were faring.

After moving round, Minister Manaouda Malachie entered his office. The curious journalists followed him in order to interview him on the his impressions as he started work. He refused to grant any formal interview. He however, said there will be many things to be done. The moment, he said was for action and not for speeches. With this statement, the Minister wished the journalists a happy day and continued work.