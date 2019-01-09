Tanzania: Annual Average Inflation Drops By 2pc - NBS

THE annual average headline inflation rate from January to December 2018 has dropped to 3.5 per cent in 2018 from 5.3 per cent recorded in 2017, thus registering the lowest annual average headline inflation rate for over 40 years.

Speaking in Dodoma yesterday, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Director of Population, Census and Social Statistics Ephraim Kwesigabo noted that that the decrease was mainly attributed to a decrease in prices of both food and nonfood commodities.

"For last time, the country registered the lowest annual average headline inflation rate in 1970. In the year, the annual average headline inflation rate had decreased to 3.6 per cent," said the NBS senior official.

Mr Kwesigabo pointed out that annual average inflation rate for food commodities decreased to 3.7 per cent in 2018 (from January to December 2018) from 9.6 per cent in 2017.

However, he said annual average non-food inflation rate for 2018 had increased to 4.3 per cent from 4.3 per cent recorded in 2017. On the other hand, Mr Kwesigabo, noted that the annual average inflation rate, which excludes food and energy, had slightly decreased to 1.9 per cent in 2018 from 2.0 per cent recorded in 2017.

Mr Kwesigabo said further that the annual headline inflation rate for December 2018 had increased to 3.3 per cent from 3.0 per cent recorded in November the same year.

"The increase of the headline inflation explains that the speed of price change for commodities for the year ending December 2018 had increased compared to the speed of the price change recorded for the year ending November 2018," he said.

Mr Kwesigabo explained further that the food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation rate for December 2018 had increased to 1.1 per cent from 0.4 per cent recorded in November the same year.

"The annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away from home has also increased to 2.6 per cent in December 2018 from 2.0 per cent recorded in November the same year," he added.