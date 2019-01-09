Tanzania: Investment Drive Gets New Impetus

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday transferred Minerals Minister Angella Kairuki to a new investment portfolio in a mini cabinet reshuffle.

Dr Magufuli also promoted Deputy Minister of Minerals Dotto Biteko to full minister, replacing Ms Kairuki who assumes the newly established Ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy and Investment.

Announcing the reshuffle in Dar es Salaam last afternoon, Chief Secretary John Kijazi said from now on the ministry of minerals, which had two deputy ministers, will remain with one-Mr Stanslaus Nyongo.

In the new changes, the president transferred the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Engineer Joseph Nyamuhanga to the Ministry of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government-TAMISEMI-replacing Engineer Mussa Iyombe, who has retired, said Mr Kijazi.

Deputy PS in TAMISEMI Dr Zainab Chaula was promoted to full PS in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children In charge of health. She replaces Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya who has been appointed Ambassador.

Dr Magufuli further appointed Mr Elias Mwakalinga the new PS in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications to replace Engineer Nyamuhanga. Prior to his appointment, Mr Mwakalinga was Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Dorothy Mwaluko becomes the new PS in the newly created ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy and Investment. Prior to her appointment, she was deputy PS in the Ministry of State, President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance.

The Head of State also appointed two deputy PSs-Dr Doroth Gwajima to TAMISEMI and Dr Francis Michael to the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance. Prior to his appointment, Dr Michael was a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam.

The president, according to Mr Kijazi, has scrapped the office of deputy PS in the ministry of Defence and National Service upon retirement of its occupant, Ms Imaculate Ngwalle.

The president further transferred the PS in the Ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth and the Disabled, Professor Faustine Kamuzola to Kagera as Regional Administrative Secretary.

Professor Kamuzola replaces Diwani Athumani who was last September appointed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Director General.

Dr Magufuli has as well established the Tanzanian Embassy in Cuba, according to Mr Kijazi. The new appointees will be sworn in today morning at the State House in Dar es Salaam.