Tanzania: Come for Advice, NEMC Tells Potential Investors

NATIONAL Environment Management Council (NEMC) yesterday invited prospective investors for professional advice before and after establishing industries to minimise hitches in the country's industrialisation drive.

NEMC Director General Dr Samuel Gwamaka told reporters in Dar es Salaam that the council is in a strategic position in the industrialisation efforts because, "Investors need advice on what to do if projects have not to damage environment and endanger people's lives. Prospective and existing investors are free to visit NEMC offices wherever they are."

Dr Gwamaka said implementation of the national industrial policy towards making Tanzania a middle-income nation by 2025 draws in various institutions and stakeholders to work together constantly.

He said NEMC, for instance, works with Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), the Government Chemist and the Business Registration and Licencing Agency to ensure the government plans on industrialisation are a success.

"NEMC is strategically positioned and has multi-sectoral obligations and relations to ensure safe industrialisation. We cannot be a barrier to industrialisation; we are promoters of safe investment. We want to advise potential investors right from the word go and ensure projects remain viable and conform to the law," he explained, adding that the council is an enabler to enterprising individuals and companies that respect the Environmental Management Act.

He said the council acknowledges the government's commitment to industrialise Tanzania, saying it would have great impacts on economic growth and people's welfare.

"We (at NEMC) will continue to work closely with other institutions to ensure that the government's goals on industrialisation are realised," Dr Gwamaka said, noting that enforcement and compliance to the national environmental quality standards will not be compromised.