Tanzania: NMB Supports Chamwino Health Centres

NATIONAL Microfinance Bank Plc (NMB), has donated medical equipment worth over 10m/- to Membe and Handali Health Centres in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region.

NMB Central Zone Manager, Nsolo Mlozi, said the donations were stimulated by the government prioritizing health of its citizens in its agenda.

"We are struggling to see into it that in our part of our Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), health institutions have enough medical equipment in their yards," said Mlozi at a handover ceremony in Dodoma over the weekend.

The Manager further said his bank has set aside one per cent of its income to assist local communities.

Handali Health Centre Doctor-in-Charge, Dr Enock Chitalasita, said the equipment would help about 7,376 residents from Handali, Mjelo, Chanhumba, Igandu, Nghahelezi, Miganga, Chinoje, Mgunga and Ndebwe villages to get reliable healthcare.

Dr Chitalasita further said his health institution also caters for the villages outside Mvumi Ward as far as other districts of Mpwapwa, Kongwa and Bahi.

However, he said the health centre had problems of dilapidated staff buildings, shortage of health personnel mostly doctors, and it lacked maternity wards and neonatal intensive care unit.

Chamwino District Commissioner, Vumilia Nyamoga, thanked the bank for partnering with the government to help the local community.

However, she challenged the Health Centres' managements to safeguard the equipment for the sake of the patients and other coming generations.

