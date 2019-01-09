Tanzania: Candidates Start Campaigns As Yanga Polls Underway

CAMPAIGNS for the eagerly awaited Young Africans election set for Sunday at Police Officers Mess in Dar es Salaam were officially opened yesterday.

Yanga were directed to conduct elections by the National Sports Council (NSC) to fill vacant posts at the club whose holders apparently resigned due to various reasons.

Also, the NSC tasked the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Election Committee to monitor all procedures leading to the election.

According to NSC, the positions to be filled during the election are that of chairman, vice-chairman and four members of the team's Executive Committee.

Speaking at a press briefing here yesterday, TFF Chairman of Election Committee Ally Mchungahela said the federation's constitution gives contestants green right to begin campaign five days before the election date.

"I am here on behalf of TFF to announce that candidates vying for different positions in the forthcoming election at Yanga are free to kick off their campaigns anywhere they want without any intimidations from anybody," Mchungahela said.

He added that all Yanga members with valid membership cards are free to cast their votes on the mentioned day to elect leaders they want to propel further the club.

Furthermore, Mchungahela revealed that on Friday, there will be a live debate involving contestants for the posts of chairman and vice chairman, to be held at Azam TV headquarters in the city from 2:00pm.

He said the candidates will have an opportunity to answer questions from people about what they intend to do at the club if elected.

For her part, Yanga's Vice Chairperson of Election Committee, Siza Lymo urged voters to come in their big numbers and vote freely without entertaining any sort of violence.

"This election is for the benefit of the club hence nobody should come with negative mentality to disrupt the procedure," she said.

In the same token, TFF-FIFA Security Officer Inspector Hashim Abdallah hinted that they have properly organised themselves to ensure that peace prevail throughout this period.

So far, two people are fighting neck to neck to claim the chairmanship responsibilities of the one of the oldest clubs in the country.

They are Mbaraka Igangula and Jonas Tiboroha, while the third nominee of the post Erick Minga was disqualified due to his failure to provide vivid details about his qualifications.

Likewise, Titus Osoro, Pindu Luhoyo and Salum Chota are vying for the vicechairman post, while the fourth nominee Yona Kavela was disqualified for ethical reasons after he allegedly tried to vie for two different posts, which are chairman and vice-chairman simultaneously.

Eligible candidates to contest for the club's Executive Committee slots are Athanas Kazighe, Ramadhan Said, Salim Rupia, Dominic Francis, Shafii Amri, Benjamin Mwakasonda, Christopher Kashiririka, Ally Msigwa, Silvester Haule, Arafat Haji, Frank Kalokole and Said Kambi.