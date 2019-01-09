Tanzania: 68bn/ - Bridge to Replace Current Wami

Kibaha — CONSTRUCTION of a new bridge on Wami River in Bagamoyo District is set to start soon, with reports saying that the government has already signed a 68bn/- deal with a Chinese contractor for the job.

Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) Regional Maintenance Manager Engineer Zuhura Amani told the agency's Regional Board Meeting here yesterday that the new bridge will have the length of 513.5 metres and width of 11.85metres.

She said Power Construction Corporation from China will build the bridge about 870 metres away from the old passage, which is currently in use.

"The Chinese contractor is currently continuing with mobilisation works... construction is set to start soon after finalisation of all preparations," she noted.

Engineer Amani further explained that the project will also involve construction of two roads, each with 3.82 kilometres on either side of the bridge, which will join the new bridge with Chalinze -Segera highway.

The construction works are expected to last for at least 24 months, according to TANROADS. "This job is expected to take two years to complete," she said.

Coast Regional Commissioner Engineer Evarist Ndikilo who chaired the meeting, underlined 'value for money' in construction of all roads and other infrastructure.

"You must ensure that you come up with projects that are implementable but also which are of good quality. You must abide by your ethics and avoid any kind of misconduct," he reminded.

A total of 25bn/- has been allocated for road maintenance in Coast region in the 2018/2019 fiscal year.